JCP Solicitors Expands Ownership with Two New Appointments

JCP Solicitors, one of Wales’ best-known law firms, has confirmed the appointment of Directors Nick O’Neill and Sophie Thomas as new business owners.

Director & Joint Head of Commercial Litigation Sophie Thomas, and Director within Injury Services Nick O’Neill, join JCP’s 13 other business owners as the firm continues to advance its growth plans.

The appointments come during JCP’s 35-year anniversary year, celebrating over three decades of legal excellence for clients in Wales and beyond. Sophie Thomas is described as a ‘leading light’ in the Legal 500 and named a Leading Partner in the latest edition. Sophie guides her team to negotiate commercial settlements and manages cases for a major high street bank and other lenders, recovering secured and unsecured business lending. She further specialises in advising fixed charge receivers across Wales and England and is an Associate Member of Nara, the Association of Property & Fixed Charge Receivers.

As JCP’s Training Principal, Sophie also takes an active role mentoring and supervising the firm’s Trainee Solicitors and Graduate Legal Assistants, nurturing future leaders. Sophie is also a Non-Executive Director at Swansea Building Society.

Speaking of her appointment, Sophie said:

“I am delighted to become one of the owners at JCP, in the same month that I celebrate 15 continuous years with the firm. My colleagues across JCP are shaping the Welsh legal sector, and I am proud to be part of the team driving that progress forward.”

Nick O’Neill, a Director within Injury Services, specialises in medical negligence claims, keeping clients informed throughout and handling sensitive cases with tailored, specialist care. As well as becoming one of the owners at JCP, Nick also steps into the role of Head of the Medical Negligence team.

Nick, a member of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, was named a Next Generation Partner in the most recent edition of the Legal 500, recognising his diligence and commitment to legal excellence. Nick has also successfully led the JCP Redress team for many years. Redress, known as the “Putting Things Right Scheme”, is a formal method of handling and investigating complaints about medical care. JCP Solicitors is proud to be one of the NHS recognised firms with specialism in this area.

Nick O’Neill commented:

“Joining the Business Owners at JCP is a real accolade, and I am honoured to be stepping into the new role of Head of Medical Negligence while supporting the continued growth of the business as an owner. Having completed my training contract at JCP, then working in medical negligence ever since, this feels like a full-circle moment.”

Hayley Davies, CEO at JCP Solicitors, added:

“Sophie and Nick both embody JCP’s values of client service excellence and providing specialist legal knowledge, all delivered in a transparent and accessible way. “Both initially joined JCP as a Trainee Solicitors, then furthered their career development at Top 100 law firms for a short time, honing their expertise. Their return to JCP marked the start of a significant next chapter, and by 2026 both are leading teams that collectively generate a fifth of the firm’s turnover. “These promotions demonstrate our continued commitment to developing from within and providing long-term career paths for legal professionals in Wales. Combined with our recent merger with Howe & Spender, and our 35-year anniversary celebrations, we are delighted to be bringing two new business owners into our senior team as we continue to meet our strategy for growth.”

The two new owners join Hayley Davies, CEO; Keith Thomas, Injury Services Director; Lynne Morgan, Head of Court of Protection; Michael Williams, Joint Head of Corporate Commercial; Matthew Owen, Head of Catastrophic Injury; Betsan Powell, Head of Commercial Services; Chris Shaw, Head of Lifetime Planning; Emma Gilroy, Head of Residential Property; Richard Howells, Head of Inheritance & Trust Disputes; Amy Seppman, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Client Engagement; Rhys Evans, Head of Rural; Andrew Meech, Director & Joint Head of Commercial Litigation; Thomas Rees; Head of Injury Services.