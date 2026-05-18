JCP Solicitors Announces Next Generation of Leaders Following Milestone Turnover

Award-winning law firm JCP Solicitors is celebrating the next generation of its business leaders following a 40% increase in turnover since 2021.

Now a £12 million turnover business, JCP Solicitors said it had “ambitious” growth plans through to 2028. The firm has announced a series of senior promotions to support its continued expansion.

Following major promotions for Sophie Thomas and Nick O'Neill, who have both recently become business owners, JCP Solicitors has promoted multiple team members who are stepping into new positions of leadership.

In the legal teams, promotions have been announced across Family, Commercial Property, Court of Protection and Injury Services.

Director Angela Killa has been named as Deputy Head of Family. A member of Resolution and the Advisory Panel to the Children's Commissioner for Wales, Angela will support leadership in family law across the firm. Alongside Angela, and supporting the growth of the Family team, Rebecca Bates, who joined JCP as a trainee Solicitor in 2016, has been promoted to Senior Associate Solicitor.

Jac Staddon has become Joint Head of the Court of Protection team. Jac first joined JCP in 2013, progressing onto a Training Contract in 2016, becoming a Director in 2023. In his new role, Jac will support and lead his colleagues, who look after more than 100 deputyship, attorney and Trust clients.

The Injury Services team has also appointed new leaders with Keith Thomas handing over the management reins so that he can focus entirely on his work with survivors of catastrophic injury.

Thomas Rees will take on the role of overall Head of Injury Services, with Nick O'Neill taking on the role of Head of Medical Negligence, whilst Matthew Owen steps into the role of Head of Catastrophic Injury.

Sarah Fawkes-Grey, who first joined as a Legal Assistant in 2021, has accepted a promotion to Senior Associate Solicitor in the Catastrophic Injury team to support the growing client base of those who have suffered serious injury.

The business has also announced promotions for operational leaders, supporting strategic business growth.

Jacqui Gower becomes Deputy CEO, after supporting the business as COO since 2023. In her COO role, Jacqui successfully collaborated with the legal teams to support the business's sustainable growth strategy. Taking on the Deputy CEO role will see Jacqui ensure the teams across the business have clear objectives and strategic approaches, all whilst championing JCP's culture and values. She will assume responsibility for leading on strategic projects such as AI and tech, premises, and mergers.

Amy Seppman, the Immediate Past President of Swansea Bay Business Club, has taken on the newly created role of Director of Strategic Partnerships & Client Engagement. Whilst continuing to oversee the marketing strategy, Amy will lead the client experience programme, overseeing initiatives that attract new clients, deepen existing relationships, and strengthen the firm's presence across its regions and sectors.

Supporting Amy, Christina Coates has been promoted to Marketing Manager. Christina, who first joined JCP in 2006 as an apprentice, has held various roles across the legal and marketing teams and will now take overall responsibility for campaign delivery, events, sponsorships and digital activity.

Hayley Davies, CEO of JCP Solicitors, said:

“These promotions mark an ambitious new era for JCP, as we celebrate 35 years of legal service excellence. “The new leadership roles will strengthen our development plans, providing new opportunities for the next generation of legal and business minds. We are deeply proud to champion our teams and to promote from within, creating lasting career pathways. As a progressive, client-focused firm, we look forward to working closely with the new senior team members as we develop the business for the benefit of our teams and clients alike.”

JCP Solicitors has offices across South Wales in Swansea, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Carmarthen, Cowbridge, Port Talbot, Haverfordwest, St Davids.