JAR Site Security Becomes Wales National County’s Principal Sponsor

Cricket Wales has confirmed that JAR Site Solutions has committed to partnering with Wales National County (NC) for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, stepping up as principal sponsor across all formats.

The Caerphilly and Kent-based business first began supporting the senior men's team in 2024 with branding on the rear of playing shirts. Since then, their partnership has helped contribute to memorable moments both on and off the field for Wales NC,said Cricket Wales, including a double-header victory against Gloucestershire CCC and the emergence of several talented homegrown youngsters making the transition into the professional ranks, including Callum Nicholls, Romano Franco, and Tom Norton.

Managing Director of JAR, Alisha Riches, said:

“After two fantastic years supporting Wales NC as back-of-shirt sponsors, we're proud to step into the principal sponsorship role for the 2026–2027 seasons. It's a real privilege to be part of a programme that continues to push Welsh cricket forward and provide opportunities for emerging talent. We're excited about what the future holds for this partnership.”

Cricket Wales Head of Talent Pathway, Matt Dando-Thompson, added: