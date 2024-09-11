Japanese Public Transport Digital Expertise Coming to Wales

Transport for Wales has selected global company Hitachi to help digitally transform public transport within Wales, making it easier for customers to plan, book and pay for different modes of travel.

Over the next five years, Hitachi will deliver a multimodal digital booking system that will include all modes of public transport and be available to customers through a simple user-friendly app.

Rail, local bus, fflecsi and TrawsCymru services will all be available to plan and book through the one digital back-office solution from Hitachi. It will also host other micromobility (bikes, e-scooters) and demand-based mobility solutions already being used in Wales.

Hitachi has previously used this ‘Mobility as a Service’ (MaaS) technology in Japan, most notably on the Tokyo Metro.

Hitachi Rail will use its knowledge and experience of digitally connecting millions of journeys every day in Japan to deliver a bespoke and unique solution for Wales.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW said:

“At TfW we're always looking to improve the customer experience and in doing this we want to attract more people to our public transport network. “This exciting and ambitious project will deliver a digital solution that will help our customers plan point to point journeys using different modes of public transport. It's all part of our longer-term plans and aspirations to provide our customers with one network, one timetable and one ticket. “We look forward to working with Hitachi and bringing this global expertise to public transport in Wales.”

Justin Southcombe, Commercial Director at Hitachi Rail said: