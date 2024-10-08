James Douglas Opening Doors in Newport as it Looks to Expand Further Across South Wales

James Douglas is eyeing up future growth following its previous acquisition of Nuttall Parker in Newport.

For the last nine months, the business has been co-branded and from this autumn the business is known as James Douglas to align with its branches in Cardiff and Pontypridd.

Douglas Haig, Managing Director of James Douglas, said:

“Our expansion into Newport is a significant step forward. The success of the co-branding phase has demonstrated the strength and synergy of our teams. “Newport is an incredibly exciting market and one we have long admired as part of our strategic growth. We certainly plan to increase our presence and would welcome conversations with any business or landlord who would like to work with us and our enviable brand. “Whether that be an acquisition or something else, we would welcome the conversation.”

Bernadette Lovitt, Head of Sales at James Douglas, said:

“We are committed to continuing to deliver the high-quality service our clients deserve and trust. This expansion allows us to serve the Newport community better and offer a more streamlined, comprehensive real estate service. “Our team in Newport is equipped with the knowledge, experience, and passion to support our clients through every step of their property journey.”

The newly established Newport branch of James Douglas offers a comprehensive range of services, including both sales and lettings, mortgage, conveyancing and survey services.