James Davies Has Been Appointed as COO of RMS

RMS is pleased to announce the appointment of James Davies as Chief Operating Officer.

James has extensive experience of sales leadership, project management and business development in the retail industry, making him well positioned to assume leadership of our daily operations here at RMS.

Having worked for RMS for over 13 years, James has gathered valuable experience working with the previous chiefs in the business and all of the different business functions within RMS. James has successfully led sales efforts for many major accounts and has been instrumental in shaping the vision to grow RMS to become a market leader within installation and project management for some of the UK and Ireland’s biggest retailers.

In his previous role at RMS as Head of Business Development, his sales leadership helped the business in strengthening our flagship retail partnerships including B&Q, Boots, Waitrose and John Lewis.

James Davies, Chief Operating Officer said:

“It is an opportunity of a lifetime to manage the operations of a company that I hold so close to my heart. I have lived and breathed RMS since walking through the door and sitting across from the founder Peter O’Toole some 13 years ago. Since that day I have been developing my experience in the retail world, sharpening my knowledge in various different roles and building the expertise and experience required to manage such a unique company. I am really excited to be trusted to navigate the company through the ever moving landscape of retail and ultimately to grow the business and its services in order to adapt and overcome the challenges we all currently face with inflation, automation and general uncertainty within the retail market. I am surrounded by a fantastic team and whilst we have been delivering large and extensive retail projects for a number of years now, it's time to take the next step and grow again!”

Chris Avery, Chief Financial Officer said:

“James has been appointed as COO as part of our commitment to strengthen and grow our leadership team in order to deliver the company's 5-year plan we have developed over the last 12 months.” “We’re anticipating a big year for change in retail – which is always good news for a business like ours. This, along with our ambitions for growing our end-to-end solution for our long term retail partners and growing each business unit creates a big opportunity for us over the next 12-36 months. We are expecting to be a £20m turnover business within the next year and James will be vital to our expansion plans.”

In his new role, James will be responsible for the overall business operations of RMS and will work closely with the CFO, Chris Avery, and CEO, Daniel O’Toole, to implement the strategic vision and values the company will need to embrace in order to navigate the current tumultuous retail market. He will also be responsible for overseeing the RMS Sales teams across all our offices and sales strategy across all of our business units.

Daniel O’Toole, Chief Executive Officer said: