Itec Skills Certifies as a B Corporation

National training provider Itec Skills and Employment has announced its certification as a B Corp, joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

Itec has been certified by B Lab – the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement – as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says:

“We are delighted to welcome Itec Skills to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Itec are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

Itec is now part of a community of 9,000 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 2,500 companies and include well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

Gareth Matthews, Director at Itec Skills and Employment, said: