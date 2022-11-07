IT Support Firm Sees Record Growth as Businesses Prepare for Uncertainty

Caerphilly-based IT support company Team Metalogic is set to record its strongest period of growth in its 17-year history, which its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) cites as a recognition of the industry's need for stability in an uncertain economic landscape.

The business has secured six major new clients this year which has seen its monthly recurring revenue increase by 30.6% from the same period the previous year – a figure the business expects to rise to 41.7% in the next six months. This has resulted in a projected overall growth of 27% in its seven-figure turnover, and a 10% increase in profits.

Team Metalogic CEO Mike Parfitt said that the uncertainty meant businesses were placing more stock in customer service scores for things such as response and resolution time – winning a major client off the back of its own scores and being able to respond to a crisis quickly.

Mike said: