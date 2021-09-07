IT Firm Signs Sponsorship Deal With Cardiff Rugby

Leading IT specialists Jellyfish Business Solutions have signed a new sponsorship deal with Cardiff Rugby.

The agreement, which will see the IT firm become part of the club's business networking group, includes a host of other benefits and builds on an established relationship between the two organisations.

“We already look after the managed print needs of the club,” said Jellyfish Sales Director Jack Walsh, “so when the opportunity arose to become a sponsor, we jumped at the chance.”

Starting immediately, the deal will run for the duration of the 2021/22 season with an option to extend for future seasons.