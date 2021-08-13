isGroup Announces Investment in New Machinery and Factory Expansion

Signage manufacturer isGroup is making a significant investment into manufacturing machinery.

The family-run North Wales based company has been designing, manufacturing, and installing cutting edge signage solutions for a range of sectors and pride themselves on delivering quality solutions.

The investment will see the arrival of the DYSS X7 Digital Cutter from AG/CAD to workshop, eliminating cutting and trimming bottlenecks and improving the efficiency of the factory, along with a factory expansion to accommodate the new machinery.

State-of-the art technology, the DYSS X7 range is built to exacting standards, giving unrivalled quality, reliability and performance. Unlike traditional CNC routers, which can only cut certain materials, the X7 can also knife cut, V-Cut, and even crease, allowing a vast array of sign and display media to be processed. The X7 Digital Cutter range offers fast, accurate, vision-enabled CNC routing, knife cutting and automating finishing.

Founder Jane Whitehouse had this to say on the new arrival:

‘We have been looking at the digital flatbed cutting machines for a number of years, but with the launch of our new e-shop it was the ideal opportunity to purchase such a machine’.

After a comprehensive demonstration it was decided that the DYSS X7 was the best all-round solution for the business. The addition of the DYSS digital cutter will allow isGroup to retain more in-house, improve precision and quality, finish faster and reduce bottlenecks in production. Shorter lead times mean work can be delivered faster, helping the business in multiple ways.

Jane Whitehouse continued:

‘The DYSS X7 will eliminate our cutting and trimming times for materials such as composite, foamex, acrylic and vinyl. This will enable isGroup to increase our efficiency and productivity which is essential for our online orders where a quick turnaround is expected from placement of order. The machine will also be able to produce our packaging materials ready for despatching orders. ‘

This commitment to improvement will see the family business recently pass its 40th anniversary this year, with the introduction of a website which includes and online shop.

Commercial Director Chris Whitehouse expressed his delight: