Is Your Business Really Ready for What’s Coming Next?

I have lived and breathed digital since the dial-up days of the 1990s, and over that time, I have seen technology change almost every part of how businesses operate. I have seen the web move from novelty to necessity, social media become a core communication channel, smartphones transform customer behaviour and data becoming the most valuable assets any business can hold.

But this time feels different.

The pace of change around artificial intelligence feels faster, more intense and, at times, a little unhealthy.

For business owners, the challenge is no longer simply about responding to the latest tech opportunities, it’s about building for whatever comes next in your market, and if you can’t see that, you may be in trouble.

The most resilient businesses are not necessarily those with the latest tools, the largest tech budgets or the most impressive digital platforms. They are the firms that have created a team capable of adapting.

That means helping your employees at every level develop new capabilities, understand emerging technologies and feel confident enough to embrace change rather than fear it.

This matters because AI is not going to sit neatly in one department. It will influence marketing, sales, finance, operations, customer service, HR, administration and leadership. While technical expertise will always be important, growing Welsh businesses also need people who can identify opportunities, manage change and understand how technology can create value.

For many business owners, the instinct when a skills gap appears is to recruit and sometimes that is the answer. But it is not always realistic or affordable, often, the better starting point is to look at the people already inside the business.

Existing employees understand the culture, your customers, the processes and the day-to-day challenges and with the right support, they can become some of the strongest drivers of your own digital transformation.

Of course, there are endless training solutions out there, and finding the right fit matters. For employers looking at flexible, workplace-focused routes, organisations such as The Open University in Wales are a useful starting point. It offers a digital degree apprenticeship model that means you can fill digital skills gaps in your organisation and enable your employees to develop their own careers.

The web itself is also a great resource. Type “AI for business” into YouTube and you can lose an entire afternoon exploring expert opinions, case studies and practical applications.

It won't provide all the answers, but it's a good place to start.

The businesses in Wales that thrive over the next 2-3 years will be those best prepared for whatever comes next.