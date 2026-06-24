Is Your Business Making the Most of Funded Digital Skills?

Businesses of all sizes and across all sectors in Wales are eligible for government funding that can cover 100% of the cost of a Digital Degree Apprenticeship through The Open University in Wales or a variety of solutions from other providers. Yet despite growing concerns around digital skills and artificial intelligence, many employers remain unaware of the opportunity.

As organisations increasingly look to harness the benefits of AI, improve productivity and strengthen their competitive position, the challenge facing many business leaders is not recognising the importance of digital transformation but developing the skills needed to make it happen.

While investment in technology often dominates the conversation, experts argue that people remain the critical factor in determining success. New AI tools, software platforms and digital systems can create significant opportunities, but businesses need employees with the skills and confidence to use them effectively if they are to realise their full value.

At the same time, competition for digital talent continues to intensify. Employers across Wales are reporting difficulties recruiting individuals with expertise in areas such as data analysis, software development, cyber security and digital technologies. For many organisations, particularly SMEs, attracting experienced talent can be both challenging and costly.

As a result, increasing numbers of businesses are turning their attention towards developing talent from within.

Digital degree apprenticeships offer a practical route to building capability across existing teams. Employees continue working while gaining degree-level qualifications, allowing organisations to strengthen their digital skills base without disrupting day-to-day operations. Learning is directly linked to workplace activity, enabling new knowledge and skills to be applied immediately to business challenges.

This approach is becoming increasingly relevant as AI adoption gathers pace.

The Open University's Digital Degree Apprenticeship programme in Wales has been developed to support this need. Through flexible workplace learning, employees can develop expertise in areas such as software development and digital technologies while remaining fully engaged in their roles.

For employers, the model provides an opportunity to build long-term capability while supporting employee development and retention.

Beyond technical skills, workforce development is increasingly being viewed as a strategic investment. Organisations that invest in their people often benefit from higher levels of engagement, stronger retention and greater overall resilience.

The businesses best placed to succeed will not be those that invest in technology alone. They will be the organisations that match digital investment with investment in their people, creating teams that are skilled, adaptable and ready for change.

With government funding available to support digital skills development, employers across Wales have a valuable opportunity to strengthen their workforce and build capability from within.

The question is whether enough businesses are taking advantage of it.