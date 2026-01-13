Iris Care Group Acquires Awelon Healthcare

Iris Care Group has acquired Awelon Healthcare, expanding the group’s residential provision with two further specialist services.

Awelon Healthcare has provided residential services in South Wales for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs for more than 15 years.

Cardiff-based Iris Care Group was established to deliver a fully integrated pathway of specialist services for people with complex care and support needs, bringing together specialist hospitals, nursing services, residential care, supported living and special educational needs provision across South West England and Wales.

With this acquisition, Iris Care Group said it strengthens its established residential care division, which already includes 19 services operating across South Wales and Bristol and South Gloucestershire, adding a further two residential services in Swansea and Llantwit Major.

The acquisition forms part of a wider growth plan for Iris Care Group. Since the group’s formation in 2023, Iris has built on its comprehensive range of specialist care pathways and expanded its geographic footprint. This includes the acquisition of ALP Supported Living Services in 2025, supporting the development of four new supported living services across South Wales, the expansion of the residential care division into England with the opening of new services in Swindon, and continued investment in enhancing its specialist hospitals across England and Wales.

Since its formation, Iris Care Group has improved occupancy levels above 90%, increased bed capacity by 12% and achieved ‘Good’ or higher ratings for 96% of its services from CQC, CIW, HIW and Estyn.

The group is now looking to further expand its services and grow the organisation through the acquisition and development of new, robust, specialist care and treatment services for adults with complex needs across the UK.

Dr Andy Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Iris Care Group, said:

“These developments further demonstrate our strategic focus to build a leading care group that delivers compassionate and specialist, integrated services for adults with the most complex needs. We remain committed to investing in our services, our environments and our people to ensure we provide the right care, in the right setting, at the right time.”

Kay Campbell, founder of Awelon Healthcare, said: