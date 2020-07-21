IPSE Warns of “Alarming and Avoidable” Slump in Self-Employed Numbers

IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) has responded to ONS labour market statistics, warning of a “drastic and avoidable” slump in the number of UK freelancers.

The ONS statistics reveal that the number of self-employed people in the UK dropped by 178,000 from last quarter and by 105,000 compared to the same time last year.

Andy Chamberlain, Director of Policy at IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), said: