Business News Wales  |

Subscribe to the daily newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Banc-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Equity
skills-wales large advert
bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
GEW Ad
13 September 2024

BUSINESS NEWS WALES

IPO Launches Bilingual Website as Part of Welsh Language Commitment

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


The Intellectual Property Office’s (IPO) home page and main navigation pages on GOV.UK are now bilingual.

The move is part of the first phase of an IPO programme to provide digital information and services in Welsh.

The translation programme has seen teams at the IPO – including Welsh-speaking staff – work with the Government Digital Service (GDS) to create Welsh language content for the IPO’s website.

Beginning with the trademark applications service, the next phase will see the IPO focus on translating its most popular services and most visited website content into Welsh.

With the process of applying for, renewing or researching a patent, trademark or design registration set to become fully digital through the ‘One IPO transformation programme’, customers using these new online services will also be able to complete their transaction in Welsh if they choose.

 



Columns & Features:
Guest Author
30 August 2024

Why Cardiff is the Natural Home for Start-Up and Scale-Up Innovation

Why Cardiff is the Natural Home for Start-Up and Scale-Up Innovation
Guest Author
29 August 2024

A Summer Season of Low Bookings and Economic Uncertainty

A Summer Season of Low Bookings and Economic Uncertainty
Guest Author
29 August 2024

Tourism Needs a Return to Public and Private Sector Collaboration

Tourism Needs a Return to Public and Private Sector Collaboration
Guest Author
29 August 2024

Tourism is Having to Weather Many Storms

Tourism is Having to Weather Many Storms

In Other News:

Business News Wales //