IPO Launches Bilingual Website as Part of Welsh Language Commitment

The Intellectual Property Office’s (IPO) home page and main navigation pages on GOV.UK are now bilingual.

The move is part of the first phase of an IPO programme to provide digital information and services in Welsh.

The translation programme has seen teams at the IPO – including Welsh-speaking staff – work with the Government Digital Service (GDS) to create Welsh language content for the IPO’s website.

Beginning with the trademark applications service, the next phase will see the IPO focus on translating its most popular services and most visited website content into Welsh.

With the process of applying for, renewing or researching a patent, trademark or design registration set to become fully digital through the ‘One IPO transformation programme’, customers using these new online services will also be able to complete their transaction in Welsh if they choose.