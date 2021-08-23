IoD Wales Seeks to Appoint a Nations Manager

IoD Wales is recruiting for a Nations Manager role. The right person will play a key role in supporting community branches and representing the views of Directors across Wales and the UK.

The IoD has recently undertaken a transformational journey to make itself fit for the future while continuing to stay true to its Royal Charter and now requires a Nations Manager to lead Wales into the next phase of growth.

As the face of the IoD across Wales, you will be portraying and communicating the values of the Institute around good governance and the professionalising of boards/leaders. Furthermore, you will manage the development and delivery of local strategy and member events, whilst working closely with Welsh National and Branch chairs as well as the Ambassador Network to grow the membership in Wales.

Since 1903, the IoD has been putting business leaders across Wales at the heart of its workings, locally and nationally. The overarching objective is to ensure views are taken into account when government reviews policy, legislation and seeks the opinions of the wider business community.

Delivered via a progressive communications strategy and activities across the country, you will be communicating the Institute’s three pillars: Connect, Develop and Influence, to establish the IoD as the go-to professional organisation for business leaders, influencers, and the media.

The Nations Manager will represent the views and opinions of members, and IoD UK, to decision-makers in national and local governments thus informing policy. Therefore, developing and maintaining productive relationships with key public sector stakeholders including Welsh Government, local authorities, educational institutions, and key membership organisations will be essential for this role.

Naturally, an increasing number of policy issues of relevance to business are determined in Cardiff Bay, not Westminster. Support for business, infrastructure investment, planning, education, skills, business rates and environmental regulation are among those activities devolved to the Welsh Government.

Decisions taken in Cardiff have a direct impact on business as well as other organisations in Wales and the competitiveness of the Welsh economy. The newly appointed Nations Manager will be the public-facing person of the organisation, supporting its members, ambassadors, each of the branches, the Chairs and policy makers of all levels of seniority, while maintaining that the IoD is led by its members.

While the position is Cardiff-based, with travelling required across Wales on a regular basis, remote working is enjoyed by many, therefore applicants outside of Cardiff are welcomed. It is advantageous to have an appreciation of the challenges and opportunities facing the Welsh business community currently, as well as an understanding of the workings of Welsh Government and Senedd Cymru.

Richard Selby, Chair, IoD Wales said:

“While organisations have seen varying degrees of success and challenges over the last 18months, there is a need now more than ever for an enthusiastic Nations Manager to progress the good work that has been done over many years. We have several initiatives in the pipeline, and we want to take on the voices of our members across the length and breadth of Wales like never before, to ensure steps are taken in the right direction. “We know that better directors build a better world, and we’re committed to empowering more directors across Wales.”

IoD Wales welcomes applications from people of all backgrounds, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, race. For more information and to apply for the role, please visit https://iod.livevacancies.co.uk/#/job/details/51