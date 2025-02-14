IoD Wales Partners with Bluestone for International Women’s Day Event

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales is set to host a Partners in Progress event to celebrate International Women’s Day in collaboration with Bluestone National Park Resort.

Designed to bridge the gap between today’s business leaders and the next generation, the event will bring together professionals from various industries with students from local schools, colleges, and universities.

As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, the event will highlight the importance of diverse leadership, mentorship, and allyship. Speakers will be encouraged to reflect on the impact of both male and female key figures in their careers.

Partners in Progress, hosted by IoD West Wales Branch Chair Nicola John, will feature a panel of speakers including:

William McNamara, Founder of Bluestone National Park Resort

Brian Jones, Founder of Castell Howell

Deb Bowen Rees, Non-Executive Director and former CEO of Cardiff Airport

Rachel Moxey, Head of Economic Development and Regeneration at Pembrokeshire County Council

Discussions will focus on leadership, resilience, and inspiring future generations, offering valuable insights for both seasoned professionals and aspiring business leaders.

Jo Price, Nations Manager at IoD Wales, said:

“Empowering the next generation of business leaders is a key part of what we do at IoD Wales. Events like ‘Partners in Progress’ provide a unique platform for students to learn from experienced professionals, helping to shape their ambitions and future careers. We are incredibly grateful to Bluestone National Park Resort for their generous support in making this event possible.”

In addition to the speaker panel, the event will include sector-specific tours led by Bluestone’s senior team, offering attendees an inside look at different business functions, from sustainability and digital innovation to finance, sales, and guest experience. These interactive sessions are designed to provide invaluable real-world insights and networking opportunities.

Rebecca Rigby, Director of Operations at Bluestone National Park Resort, said:

“We are delighted to collaborate with IoD Wales for this fantastic event, which reinforces our commitment to supporting future business leaders. At Bluestone National Park Resort, we believe that fostering female career growth is essential to building resilient and successful businesses—and that men play a crucial role as allies in this journey. True progress comes from creating inclusive environments where mentorship, advocacy, and shared leadership empower women to thrive. We’re thrilled to provide students with the opportunity to connect with industry professionals and experience the power of meaningful support networks.”

The event is being held on Friday 7th March 2025 between 11am and 3pm.

Ticket prices are:

Students: Free

IoD Members: £25 + VAT

Non-Members: £35 + VAT

For more information and to book your place visit the IoD Wales website. Bookings close on February 20.