IoD Wales Honours Simon Gibson with Chair’s Award for Excellence

Ahead of the Wales Director of the Year Awards 2026, the Institute of Directors Wales (IoD Wales) has announced that Professor Simon Gibson CBE DL has been awarded the Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice.

The prestigious award recognises Professor Gibson’s exceptional leadership and entrepreneurship in the technology industry, as well as his extended reach and impact in academia and public service.

Simon was a co-founder, President and CEO of Ubiquity Software, a pioneer in developing internet media protocols and service platforms, before joining global technology investment fund Wesley Clover Corporation as its Chief Executive.

He is continuing to shape the industry and its future in his role as Chairman of the Alacrity Foundation, an organisation dedicated to facilitating startup growth, acceleration and support in Wales. As a mentor and champion of young entrepreneurs, he has played an instrumental role in empowering talented graduates to develop, innovate and launch their own cyber and technology companies.

Professor Simon Gibson CBE DL said:

“My career has been a continuous evolution in how I understand and practice leadership, while helping to build businesses, innovation networks and opportunities for people in Wales. My focus on nurturing Wales’ entrepreneurial ecosystem has always been centred on creating the conditions where talented individuals can take risks, innovate and scale ideas with confidence. “What has remained constant throughout this journey is a commitment to learning and a belief that leadership is ultimately about creating environments where others can flourish. Any progress I’ve made has been through collaboration and shared effort. I am deeply honoured to receive this award as a recognition of all the wonderful people I have worked with.”

Richard Selby MBE DL, National Chair of IoD Wales, said:

“From entrepreneurship and industry to academia and public service, Simon has helped shape Wales’ economic landscape over the last 30 years. His tireless work across all of these areas and leadership has had a transformative impact, helping to build a vibrant ecosystem where new talent and ideas can thrive. “His remarkable achievements and continued vision for creating the right conditions to nurture the future of Welsh business makes him a worthy recipient of this year’s Chair’s Award for Excellence.”

Alongside Simon, 10 other business leaders will also be recognised at the awards ceremony at the ICC Wales, Newport on Friday 8 May. For further information about the Wales Director of the Year Awards, visit the website.