IoD Wales Celebrates Leaders at Director of the Year Awards 2026

The Institute of Directors Wales (IoD Wales) has celebrated the achievements of some of the country’s most inspiring and influential leaders at the Director of the Year Awards 2026, held at ICC Wales in Newport.

More than 300 directors, CEOs and senior leaders from across Wales’ public, private and third sectors attended the annual ceremony, which recognises individuals driving innovation, growth, skills development, sustainability and positive change across the Welsh economy.

Hosted by broadcaster and journalist Mariclare Carey-Jones and held in collaboration with headline sponsor Cardiff Business School, the awards brought together Wales’ business community to celebrate leadership excellence and the people shaping the future of organisations and communities across the nation.

This year, 38 finalists were shortlisted across 10 categories, with strong representation from organisations across Wales.

The winners, selected by a judging panel chaired by Alys Smith, were:

Public and Third Sector:

Cherrie Bija, CEO, Faith in Families

Sustainability:

Liam Evans-Ford, CEO, Theatr Clwyd Trust Ltd

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion:

Sharon James Evans, Principal, Cardiff and Vale College

Non-Executive:

Marian Evans, Chair and Non Executive Director, Monmouthshire Building Society

Skills Development:

Simon Pritchard, CEO, Philtronics Limited

International:

Simon Goodson, CEO, AerFin

Medium to Large Business:

Rachael Flanagan, Founder and CEO, Mrs Buckét

Highly Commended, Medium to Large Business:

Pauline Brookes, Manufacturing Site Director, Solutia UK Ltd (Eastman Chemical Co)

Innovation:

Pete Burnap, Director, Cyber Innovation Hub Ltd

Start-Up:

Victoria Hall, Co-Founder and Director, Impact Lawyers Ltd

Small Business under 50 Employees:

Dave Matthews, Managing Director, NuStaff

Highly Commended, Small Business under 50 Employees:

John Hannah, Director, Project Delivery Success (PDS) Ltd

Richard Selby MBE DL, National Chair of IoD Wales, said:

“The Director of the Year Awards are an opportunity to recognise the exceptional people leading organisations across Wales with vision, resilience and purpose. “Every finalist and winner has demonstrated the impact that strong leadership can have, not only within their own organisation, but across communities, industries and the wider Welsh economy. “At a time of continued challenge and change, it is inspiring to see so many leaders committed to innovation, inclusion, sustainability and developing future talent. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists.”

The ceremony also recognised Professor Simon Gibson CBE DL, who received the Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice ahead of the awards.

Professor Gibson was recognised for his exceptional contribution to the technology sector, entrepreneurship, academia and public service. A co-founder, President and CEO of Ubiquity Software and Chief Executive of Wesley Clover Corporation, he continues to support innovation and startup growth in Wales as Chairman of the Alacrity Foundation.

The IoD Wales Director of the Year Awards 2026 were supported by sponsors including Cardiff Business School, Bowen & Eldridge, Buffoon Media, Genero, PDS, Pugh Computers Ltd, RFCA for Wales, Business Wales, Effective Communication, Vester Group, Space 2B at The Maltings and Welsh ICE. This year’s chosen charity partner was The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2026.