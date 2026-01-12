IoD Wales Calls on Next Senedd to Address Skills Shortages and Unlock Business Growth

The Institute of Directors Wales (IoD Wales) has launched its Senedd election manifesto, calling on the next Welsh Government to work in closer partnership with business and create the conditions needed for long-term, sustainable economic growth across Wales.

The manifesto is informed by IoD Wales’ State of the Nation survey, which highlights the challenges facing businesses. Skills shortages remain the top concern for organisations in Wales (39%), followed by policy uncertainty (36%) and the rising cost of labour and materials (29%). IoD Wales says they are pressures that risk constraining investment, productivity and growth if left unaddressed.

To unlock Wales’ economic potential, the manifesto calls on the next Welsh Government to:

Simplify access to business support, improving the visibility of advice and funding, and investing in infrastructure that directly supports economic development and cross-sector connectivity across Wales.

Embed skills development at every stage, from education and vocational pathways through to lifelong learning and professional development for directors, to address current and future skills gaps.

Provide greater long-term certainty, aligning investment with sectors where Wales has clear strengths and adopting a more place-based approach to economic development.

The manifesto also highlights the importance of cross-border collaboration, particularly with England, to make better use of shared resources, talent and market opportunities.

Richard Selby MBE DL, co-founder of Pro Steel Engineering and National Chair of IoD Wales, said:

“We are launching this manifesto at a pivotal moment for Wales. With major economic choices ahead, the next Welsh Government must focus on creating a genuinely pro-business environment that supports entrepreneurship, encourages innovation and attracts investment across all parts of Wales. “This manifesto sets out a positive and practical vision for how collaboration, strong governance and responsible leadership can help unlock sustainable growth.”

Marc Strathie, Senior Policy Advisor, Devolved Nations at the Institute of Directors, added:

“This manifesto reflects extensive engagement with our members and the real challenges facing Welsh businesses – from persistent skills shortages to ongoing policy uncertainty. “It sets out practical, deliverable recommendations, and directors across Wales stand ready to play their part in building a more confident, enterprising and prosperous nation.”

The IoD Wales manifesto is available to read now on the IoD website and can be accessed in both English and Welsh.