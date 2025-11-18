IoD Wales Announces Speaker Line Up for North Wales Lunch

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales has confirmed the speaker line up for its North Wales Winter Lunch, taking place on Friday 28 November at the Quay Hotel and Spa in Deganwy.

The Winter Lunch Series is a long standing highlight for leaders across Wales, offering an afternoon of relaxed networking, good food and thought provoking speakers as the year comes to an end. This year, IoD Wales is placing a spotlight on North Wales by welcoming two voices with strong regional ties.

Guests in Deganwy will hear from Dr Mark Williams DBA PLY, Founder and CEO of Limb art, and Jane Richardson, CEO of Amgueddfa Cymru / Museum Wales. Both speakers will share their views on leadership, creativity and the role North Wales can play in Wales economic and cultural future.

David Roberts, North Wales chair of the IoD, said:

“We are proud to bring together such respected speakers for this year’s North Wales Winter Lunch. Dr Mark Williams and Jane Richardson both represent the drive, ambition and fresh thinking that make our region such an exciting place to lead and do business. “I look forward to seeing members and guests come together for what promises to be a valuable and enjoyable afternoon. If you have not joined us before, this is a great time to get involved.”

A two course lunch will be served, with plenty of time for members and guests to meet, reflect on the past year and share ideas for the months ahead.

The South Wales Winter Lunch will take place the following week on Friday 5 December at De Courceys Manor in Cardiff, where the speaker will be Ian Callum CBE, one of Britain’s most respected car designers.

Both lunches are open to members and non members, with discounted rates available for IoD members.

The North Wales event is supported by RFCA for Wales and the South Wales event is sponsored by FTI Consulting and Copa Data UK.

Bookings are now open at www.iod.com