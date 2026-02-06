IoD to Host Flagship Women’s Business Forum

Leaders from across the UK will gather in London for a day of insight, inspiration and connection, as the Institute of Directors (IoD) hosts its Women’s Business Forum.

The flagship high-level experience for founders and decision-makers shaping the future of business takes place on Thursday 26th February 2026, at The View, Lincoln’s Inn Fields. Running from 9:00am to 5:00pm, the forum promises to empower women in leadership with strategies, stories and skills to thrive in today’s evolving business landscape.

Attendees will hear from a lineup of speakers, including: Mariella Frostrup, broadcast journalist and UK Government Menopause Ambassador; Stephanie Hilborne OBE, CEO of Women in Sport; Reedah El-Saie, Founder of Brainspark Games and Dragon’s Den contestant; and Steph Douglas, CEO and Founder of dontbuyherflowers.com. They will be joined by a host of entrepreneurs, board members and industry experts for a series of thought-provoking keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive workshops.

The full agenda includes sessions such as:

Breaking the Mould: Women Redefining Leadership – Exploring how women are reshaping leadership through culture, storytelling and innovation.

Boardroom Bound: Elevating Women to the Top Table – Insights into securing boardroom roles and leading at the highest levels of governance.

Beyond the Algorithm: Female Minds Driving the Tech Revolution – A look at women's influence in tech, AI and entrepreneurship.

From Pitch to Power: Scaling Bold Ideas into Real Businesses – Honest discussions on funding, scaling and resilience in entrepreneurship.

Built to Last: Women Redefining Health, Performance, and Power – Examining the role of health and mindset in leadership success.

In addition to these sessions, attendees can participate in wellbeing workshops, including ‘Confidence & Mental Fitness for Women in Leadership’ and ‘Wellbeing Energiser: Reset, Recharge & Refocus’, delivered by workplace wellbeing provider Stretching the City.

Roisin Sweeney, Director of Membership Services, said:

“The Women’s Business Forum is a celebration of the incredible impact women are making in business today. It’s an opportunity to learn, connect and be inspired by leaders who are redefining success on their own terms. Whether you’re a seasoned executive or an emerging leader, this event will leave you energised and equipped to take on the challenges of modern leadership.”

Women in Sport is IoD’s chosen charity for the event. Its mission is to ensure every woman and girl can experience the joy, empowerment and lifelong benefits of sport.

The event is open to members and non-members of any gender.