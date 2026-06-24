Investment Set to Boost Opportunities Across the Northern Valleys

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), along with Caerphilly County Borough Council and Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, have announced two new economic regeneration projects.

These will help continue the transformation of former industrial sites into new hubs for jobs, business and tourism, ensuring immediate economic benefits are derived from the dualling of the A465.

The announcement follows the recent approval of £15 million of additional funding to the £50 million already allocated to the Northern Valleys Initiative (NVI). This now takes total funding to £65 million, as CCR and its 10 partner local authorities work together to build on their collaborative approach to tackling the economic and societal challenges of the region.

The two new projects reflect the ambition to create a connected and coherent region in which cities, rural and valleys towns and communities all play an equally important part. The opportunity to better link places through modern infrastructure, innovation and skills also reflects a long-standing commitment to share growth across all parts of the region.

In Caerphilly, just over £3 million will be invested into developing new industrial units at Plateau 2 at Oakdale Business Park, a former colliery site that has remained vacant for decades. The site is provided by Welsh Government, with CCR providing £1.4 million and Caerphilly County Borough Council £1.6 million for the project.

The investment will enable essential infrastructure works, unlocking 140,000 sq ft of essential employment space and supporting business growth in the area. It is hoped that the development will ultimately create over 300 new jobs and up to £35 million of additional private sector money.

In Aberdare, just under £9 million of investment will help transform the historic Rock Grounds, once home to a 19th century brewery, into a new visitor destination. The money includes £4.7 million from Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, £898,000 from CCR and additional private sector funding. The project will include accommodation, leisure and public realm improvements to support the regeneration of the town centre.

Together, these projects build on wider investment across the Northern Valleys from transport improvements through Metro Plus and new homes unlocked via the Housing Viability Gap Fund, to strategic regeneration schemes and business growth initiatives.

Alongside investments in Zip World and companies such as Pulse Plastics and Transcend, this underlines the significant opportunity created by the nearly £2 billion A465 upgrade, improving connectivity and helping to drive growth.

The NVI has already supported projects such as industrial units currently being developed at Goat Mill Road in Merthyr, and support for domestic steel production in Torfaen, creating new business and supply chain opportunities in the Northern Valleys.

This coordinated approach is also aligned with emerging opportunities, including major events that are set to come through the Northern Valleys, like the Grand Depart for the Tour de France in 2027, further demonstrating CCR’s commitment to delivering long-term, joined-up regeneration across transport, housing and economic development.

CCR, one of the UK’s leading city regions, brings together ten local authorities across South East Wales, working in partnership with the Welsh and UK Governments.

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Chair of CCR said:

“CCR is seizing the considerable opportunity that exists in the Northern Valleys to maximise and amplify the significant investment made in the dualling of the A465. “Drawing on our three statutory duties to deliver economic wellbeing, integrated transport and spatial integrity, we are moving at pace to bring public and private investment into the area, diversifying the local economy and helping create well paid jobs.”

Kellie Beirne, CCR’s Chief Executive, said:

“We are seeing real opportunities for reindustrialisation of the valleys with some areas fast becoming hubs for advanced manufacturing in areas like defence, energy and engineering. “As a regional development entity, which is growing in scale and impact, CCR has the powers, partnerships and strong civic leadership shown by our local authorities to get things done at pace. We are proud to support the recent report of Industrial Communities Alliance on the steps that need to boost business sites. We call on investment and regeneration partners to support our Fund by aligning investments and assets and creating leverage and co-ordination opportunities.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said:

“We very much welcome this significant funding announcement, which has only come through sustained efforts from both Caerphilly County Borough Council and Cardiff Capital Region. This will help attract further investment and employment opportunities on Oakdale Business Park. As Leader, I am committed to delivering investment across the Northern Valleys and whole of the county borough. We now look forward to work progressing over the coming weeks and months.”

County Borough Councillor Ann Crimmings, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, said: