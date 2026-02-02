Investment Prospectus Showcases More Than £20bn in Energy Infrastructure Investment Opportunities

A new Clean Energy Investment Prospectus for Wales outlines the scale of the investment opportunity for clean energy and a pipeline of projects with the potential to unlock more than £20 billion of investment over the next decade.

Created by Net Zero Industry Wales (NZIW) in partnership with Acre, the Prospectus acts as a ‘one-stop shop’ for investors and developers looking for new opportunities, bringing together data, policy context and project intelligence.

Wales’ approach, and the Prospectus itself, is shaped by the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act, which places long-term thinking, sustainable development, and social value at the heart of public decision-making.

In the last year Wales has secured £4.6 billion of global inward investment across 65 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects, strengthening its position in fast-growing sectors such as AI and semiconductors. The Welsh Government’s recent Investment Summit, saw the announcement of £16 billion of investment across various sectors and included commitments from RWE, Eni, and Vantage Data Centres for investment across Wales.

The Prospectus focuses on investible projects, the energy infrastructure landscape, and existing support networks, like the National Wealth Fund and Development Bank for Wales.

Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales, said:

“Wales is a highly investible country with a unique combination of natural competitive advantages and industrial capability. We have significant clean energy resources, a strong industrial base, and a large and diverse pipeline of projects backed by credible organisations and skilled people — giving investors both scale and opportunity to make a real difference. “This Prospectus brings those opportunities together in one place, providing investors with an easier way to see where the investment opportunities are in Wales and how they are supported by UK and Welsh Government. The strength of our public-private sector partnership puts Wales in a strong position to become a leading clean energy transition hub and continue to play a key role in the UK’s future industrial base.”

Georgina Sell, Associate Director, Industry & Infrastructure, EMEA at Acre, added:

“The idea for the Prospectus grew from conversations with public and private sector professionals across Wales’ clean energy sector — many of whom agreed that while Wales’ opportunity is huge, there is a need for clearer direction. “By collating opportunities, partnerships and impact in one place, this resource will help to achieve just that — showing how Wales can deliver clean energy projects that are both commercially attractive and purpose led. We invite prospective investors and innovators to use the Prospectus as a starting point for conversations about projects and partnerships in Wales. Together, we can shape the future of clean energy in Wales.”

The Prospectus complements Trade & Invest Wales’ wider investment offer and will be promoted through NZIW’s broader programme of activity in 2026.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“With decades of industrial expertise, Wales is primed to capitalise on the UK’s clean energy revolution. “The Welsh Government is determined to maximise the benefits by delivering more high-quality jobs in sustainable industries and attracting new investment to our communities. By working together with developers and stakeholders we can boost our economy and achieve our renewable energy targets for Wales.”

Jonathan Baines, Head of London International Investment Office, said:

“This Prospectus is so important as a clear guide to this year’s significant government and private sector ambitions for Wales. It is the crucial next step towards a resilient, investible and net zero future, positioning Wales perfectly as a place and country where clean energy companies, technologies, and ambitions can deliver dynamic investment and results. “It also sends a clear signal to international investors that Wales is immediately open for business investment and support to deliver what Welsh businesses and people want, and need, at scale. “I know personally from my time running a UK and pan-European infrastructure strategy for a global sovereign wealth fund that government support and guidance, at the national and local levels, strongly supported by Net Zero Industry Wales and Acre, can deliver transformative results in 2026.”

Read the full Clean Energy Investment Prospectus for Wales, here.