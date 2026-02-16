Investment Powers New Advanced Skills Hub for North East Wales

A major new investment in skills, education and regional growth has been confirmed for North East Wales, as Coleg Cambria and Wrexham University announce the creation of a pioneering joint venture backed by significant funding from Medr.

The investment will enable the development of the North East Wales Skills Partnership, known as the Advanced Skills Hub (ASH).

The Hub will change the way education and skills are delivered across the region, supporting plans for a more integrated tertiary system that is shaped by employer demand and regional priorities.

ASH will operate as a new type of provider for businesses across Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and the North West.

Its focus will be on priority growth areas including digital and emerging technologies, green skills and sustainable engineering, advanced manufacturing, public sector leadership, digital literacy and cybersecurity, green construction, and health and social care leadership.

Coleg Cambria Chief Executive Yana Williams said:

“This investment is a powerful vote of confidence in the future of our region and, most importantly, in our people. “Through the Advanced Skills Hub, we are working with Wrexham University to create an integrated system that equips young people and the existing workforce with the knowledge, confidence and future-ready skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. “By aligning education with industry and innovation, we are investing in opportunity, unlocking talent, and helping to build a more prosperous and sustainable future for North East Wales and beyond.”

Wrexham University Vice-Chancellor Joe Yates added:

“The Advanced Skills Hub is a game-changer for North East Wales – uniting Wrexham University and Coleg Cambria in a powerful partnership that drives regional prosperity, empowers employers with flexible solutions, and equips our workforce with future-ready skills. “This initiative is central to our vision to become a world-leading modern civic University, ensuring education and industry work hand in hand to create opportunities and sustainable growth for generations to come.”

Through the Hub, employers will have access to a broad and flexible range of skills provision. This will include apprenticeships at all levels, professional qualifications from Level 2 to Level 7, micro-credentials, workforce upskilling and reskilling programmes, access to research and development facilities, and tailored support to meet skills needs.

Nick Tyson, ASH Project Lead, said:

“The Advanced Skills Hub is set to be the key driver for expanding the skills offer for all employers across North East Wales and beyond. “It represents a significant challenge, especially with the rapid advancements in technology. However, this is an area we can, collectively, overcome for the region, through the strong cooperation of our key employer stakeholders, the college, and our university. “The Hub will deliver the confidence and clarity necessary to meet training needs, with a sharp focus on ‘agile’ support for our industry partners, importantly, enabling them to maintain and increase their output. It will contribute significantly to the local economy and thus generate new, highly skilled apprenticeship and job opportunities.”

With Medr’s financial backing in place, ASH is expected to officially launch by September 2026.

James Owen, Chief Executive of Medr said: