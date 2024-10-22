Investment Futures Event Aims to Shape the Tech Investment Landscape

SETsquared’s Investment Futures event returns on 19 November with a line-up of deep tech start-ups and spin-outs pitching for investment and an agenda of panels and roundtables designed to shape the future of the investment landscape.

From ‘Disruptive technologies – risky or fundable?’ and ‘How do we retain talent in the ecosystem?’ through to ‘Net Zero – what technology will get us there and is it getting funded?’ – investors are invited to have their say through a series of interactive roundtable discussions.

Alongside the roundtable discussions, investors will have the opportunity to see quickfire pitches from 20 deep tech and science-based start-ups and spin-outs from across SETsquared’s portfolio. Representing key sectors such as space, FinTech, sustainable tech, EdTech, life sciences and health tech, these innovative start-ups and scale-ups are seeking investments to grow to the next level of between £250k – £10m. View the list of pitching companies here.

The Investment Futures event comes as SETsquared announced plans for a new £300 million spin-out investment vehicle with QantX to catalyse the creation and growth of science and technology companies addressing global challenges.

Marty Reid, Executive Director, SETsquared says:

“It’s fantastic to see another high-quality line-up of pitching companies for our Investment Futures event. Given our recent announcement of a spin-out investment vehicle, it’s encouraging that 30% of these ventures are spin-out companies. These are complemented by graduates of Innovate UK’s ICURe Programme, members of our world-leading Business Acceleration Centres and our specialist sector support programmes. So, investors can be assured of the quality of the investment opportunities they will see at the event. There will also be opportunities to discuss our plans for a new investment vehicle, which aims to open up significant co-investment opportunities, de-risk early-stage deep tech propositions for VC and Angel investment community, and increase the overall amount of capital available.”

To date, SETsquared has supported its member companies to raise in excess of £5 billion in investment. Its six university partners – Bath, Bristol, Cardiff, Exeter, Southampton and Surrey – have a combined research portfolio of over £600 million and together have created 230 spin-out companies.

Find out more and register your place here.