Investment Fund for Wales Invests Record £3.5m into Industrial Services Firm

The Investment Fund for Wales (IFW) has made a record £3.5 million equity investment into an industrial services firm.

Advantiv Limited, based in Merthyr Tydfil and Pembroke Dock, is an industrial services and procurement company that provides a broad portfolio of engineering products, technical site services, and procurement solutions to clients across the commercial, industrial and manufacturing sectors, positioning itself as a “one-stop shop” for industrial supply and engineering support.

The £3.5 million investment is the largest single deal completed by the fund to date and has been made by fund manager Foresight Group. The investment will support Advantiv in opening new UK locations, growing the team, and investing in systems, processes and automation.

The fund was established by the British Business Bank to drive sustainable economic growth by providing access to finance for SME businesses across the whole of Wales.

Andy Burgess, Director at Advantiv, said:

“This investment will support us in recruiting and developing high-calibre staff across sales, commercial and operational roles to build on our South Wales base. Strengthening our team will enable us to execute our growth strategy more effectively while maintaining high standards of service and delivery. “Our plan includes opening more locations to provide more local service support across the UK, which will enable us to expand our presence in existing markets and pursue new growth opportunities. “We offer an unlimited product and service portfolio and an ability to provide solutions to any industrial or commercial sector, private or public. Partnering with Foresight will accelerate our growth, increase employment and return some of the investment to the regions we operate in. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our team, our customers, and our vision for the future.”

Phillip Sampson, Principal, Private Equity at Foresight Group, said:

“We’re proud to support Advantiv as they accelerate their growth plans. This investment reflects the Investment Fund for Wales ability to back profitable, well-established businesses with strong market position, where partial shareholder liquidity forms part of a planned succession. The funding will help strengthen the team, enhance systems and automation, and support expansion into new locations – positioning Advantiv to serve more customers with the same high standards of delivery. We look forward to supporting Andy, Alistair and the wider team through their next phase of growth.”

Bethan Bannister, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, said:

“This record £3.5 million investment by Foresight through the Investment Fund for Wales is a fantastic way to mark the fund’s success as we move into its third year. It highlights how the IFW is backing ambitious Welsh businesses to grow, innovate and compete on a larger stage. “Over the past two years, the fund has gone from strength to strength – now reaching a total of more than £37 million invested into 93 businesses right across Wales, including crowding in co investment of £9.5 million. We’re incredibly proud to see how the Investment Fund for Wales is helping to nurture home-grown talent, attract private investment and drive sustainable economic growth throughout the country.”

Since its launch in November 2023, the £130 million Investment Fund for Wales has invested more than £37 million into 93 Welsh businesses through three appointed fund managers; BCRS Business Loans, FW Capital and Foresight. This includes crowding in co-investment of £9.5 million.

To find out more and to apply for funding, visit: www.investmentfundwales.co.uk