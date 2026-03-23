Investment Fund for Wales Helps Bring Popular Bosco’s Pizza Restaurants to Cardiff

A popular trattoria and pizzeria has opened its first Welsh restaurant in Cardiff’s city centre, supported by a £350,000 loan from the Investment Fund for Wales, via FW Capital.

The first Bosco opened in Bristol in 2014, and the brand operates out of four locations across the south-west of England. Known for wood-fired Neapolitan-styled pizzas and high-end Italian dining, Bosco’s new restaurant is already proving popular with diners in Cardiff.

A £350,000 loan from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Wales, via FW Capital, funded the refit of premises on High Street, as well as providing working capital. The loan also unlocked a further seven-figure co-investment from private investors.

Joe Cook, Managing Director at Bosco, said:

“The new restaurant at Cardiff has already exceeded our expectations. That part of the city has an impressive buzz and busy atmosphere, and we’ve been welcomed with open arms. “It’s always been our intention to grow as a business, and this loan allowed us to put our stamp on the new site, and refit it at scale in line with our brand. Thanks to the success of the Cardiff restaurant, we’re know confident in what we can accomplish in Wales, and certainly want to grow further in Wales in the next year-and-a-half.”

John Babalola, Investment Executive at FW Capital, said:

“Bosco have a fantastic brand. Their expansion to one of Cardiff’s most popular areas for bars and restaurants was an obvious next step for them. We’re glad that our support has helped them to get the Cardiff restaurant set up at speed, and it’s good to see that it’s already in high demand.”

Bethan Bannister, Senior Investment Manager, Nations and Regions Investment Funds at the British Business Bank, said:

“We’re pleased to see the Investment Fund for Wales supporting Bosco, bringing a popular brand to Cardiff. This investment highlights how the fund can provide the right finance at the right time to help ambitious businesses expand into new markets, create jobs and contribute to the vibrancy of our towns and city centres.”

The British Business Bank-backed Investment Fund for Wales launched in 2023 and operates across the whole of Wales. The fund includes a range of finance options with loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investments up to £5 million to help small and medium-sized businesses start up, scale up or stay ahead. FW Capital is responsible for larger loans of £100,000 to £2 million.

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