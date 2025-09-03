Investment Fund for Wales Helps Back Luxury Homebuilding and Renovation Company

A Swansea-based luxury housebuilder and renovation contracting company has secured a six-figure investment from FW Capital through the Investment Fund for Wales to support its growth plans.

Green’s Construction offers high-quality construction and renovation services to customers in the Swansea and Gower area. Established in 2010, the business has since expanded into the joinery market, designing and producing handcrafted kitchens, storage solutions and furniture. It recently opened a new factory and showroom in Mumbles exhibiting range of luxury kitchens and furniture.

Andy Green, founder and CEO at Green’s Construction, said:

“We’re delighted to have the support of FW Capital and the Investment Fund for Wales at such a pivotal time for our business. Since founding Green’s Construction, our focus has always been on delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship for our clients, and the launch of our joinery and luxury kitchens is a natural extension of that vision. “The investment will allow us to continue expanding our team, develop our new factory and showroom in Mumbles, and showcase the very best of Welsh design and workmanship. This is an exciting step forward in our growth journey, and we’re proud to be building a brand that puts Swansea and Wales on the map for luxury homebuilding and interiors.”

Arushi Jolly, Investment Executive at FW Capital, said:

“Green’s have worked hard to develop a brand closely identified with luxury, and since establishing the business more than a decade ago, they’ve seen high demand for the workmanship and quality of their joinery. “The expansion and entry into the joinery business was the next obvious step on their journey and the growth of this new element of the business is inevitable. We’re really pleased to have supported them with growth capital via the Investment Fund for Wales.”

Bethan Bannister, Senior Investment Manager, Nations and Regions Investment Funds at the British Business Bank, said:

“The £130 million Investment Fund for Wales was launched by the British Business Bank to support successful businesses with growth ambitions. It’s wonderful to be able to support Green’s Construction in their continued plans for expansion. “It’s great to see Green’s Construction deploying the Investment Fund for Wales funding so swiftly and launching the joinery arm of the business. Their expansion into new premises bolsters their longstanding reputation and we hope that this investment delivered through FW Capital contributes to their ongoing commercial success.”

Green’s was advised by Tim Carr, founder and CEO of Tide Advisory. He said:

“Green’s has become the ‘go-to’ builder for luxury construction in Swansea and Gower. The new factory and luxury kitchen showroom will support expanding their offer nationwide. It’s been exciting to help Andy and his team build this vision and raise the funding necessary to support their growth.”

The British Business Bank backed Investment Fund for Wales operates across the whole of Wales and includes a range of finance options with loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investments up to £5 million to help small and medium-sized businesses start up, scale up or stay ahead. FW Capital is responsible for larger loans of £100,000 to £2 million.

The Investment Fund for Wales helps increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance by providing options to smaller businesses that might otherwise not receive investment. Funding is designed to help businesses with activities including expansion, product or service innovation, new processes, skills development, and capital equipment.