Investment for Growth at Key Bro Tathan Business

Baird Capital is investing in eCube Solutions, a leading aircraft disassembly and end of life services provider on Bro Tathan, the Welsh Government’s 1,200 acres business park in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Baird Capital, the direct investment arm of Baird has this week acquired an interest in eCube, a leading provider of storage, disassembly and parts re-use and recycling services to global aircraft owners in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including major airlines and aircraft leasing companies.

eCube was one of Bro Tathan’s first tenants, and their base provides a unique combination of offerings – access to the south Wales pool of aviation talent, a regulated airfield with permanent Air Traffic Control, a runway which accommodates aircraft of all sizes, easy access to Cardiff, Cardiff airport and the motorway network. This is all supplemented by the backing of the Welsh Government, with the Airfield Development Team and Business Wales supporting the company’s development on a regular basis.

The new investment will support the continued growth of the UK business, alongside supporting rapid growth in its new continental European facility in Castellón, Spain, expanding parking availability and additional disassembly capacity. Baird Capital’s James Benfield and Andrew Dyer will join the eCube board of directors.

Supported by Baird Capital’s global platform, the business also plans to expand into North America, the world’s largest disassembly market.

“We are delighted to bring eCube into Baird Capital’s portfolio. Its position as a leader in its rapidly growing market makes it a great fit for our industrial portfolio. In addition, our global platform and in-country operating resources are a great match with their aspirations to expand into the US and Asian markets,” said James Benfield, Baird Capital Partner and Managing Director.

Tim Schmidt, eCube CEO, commented:

“We are excited to work alongside Baird Capital. Their culture is a strong fit with eCube, and their industrial expertise, network and global resources will be invaluable as we focus on driving future innovation and growth.”

Bro Tathan includes a fully operational 1,800m runway on a commercial airfield operated by Cardiff Airport, stand-out features include:

a strategic employment site offering occupiers quick and serviced occupational solutions, as well as space to grow through a range of design and build opportunities.

a convenient location, within 15 miles of Cardiff, 20 minutes from the M4, and less than five miles from Cardiff Airport, with over 50 direct flights and more than 900 international connections.

access to a skilled workforce, with strong links to local colleges and universities.

Many of the world’s primary aerospace businesses already operate in the Bro Tathan area, including British Airways, Airbus, GE, and Nordam. The business park is also home to Caerdav, who are creating Europe’s most advanced flight training centre of excellence for commercial aviation training and engineering, providing complete training for pilots and cabin crew. Also located at Bro Tathan is global car icon Aston Martin and production of its first SUV, the Aston Martin DBX.