Introbiz Announces Speakers and Business Coaches to Inspire Swansea

Two finalists on The Apprentice and a coach to Mike Tyson are among those committed

A host of renowned speakers and business coaches from across the UK have been inspiring and motivating local businesses in Wales thanks to the innovative and proactive approach of the Swansea and West Wales franchise of networking and events business Introbiz, which has procured their services for free.

Speakers including Welsh Paralympian cyclist Mark Colbourne MBE, serial entrepreneur Alison Edgar and musician, property entrepreneur and consultant to Microsoft Kima Otung, have featured so far for the organisation, which was only launched last November by Bernie Davies, herself a well-connected serial entrepreneur and business strategist.

The schedule over the coming weeks and months is mouth-watering. Scheduled speakers in May include Emma Cooper, a top five global member of the Forever Living team who has built a multi-million pound company through the brand; Kate Strong, a World Triathlon Champion and entrepreneur; and Damian Bridgeman, a renowned motivational coach who has worked with some of the UK’s biggest and most successful organisations.

In June, the line-up will include Damian Bridgeman of Executive Coaching 365, who advises the Welsh Government on health and social care and business processes; Jessica Cunningham, Apprentice Finalist 2016 and serial entrepreneur; Anil Gupta, best-selling international author of Immediate Happiness and coach to the stars (including Mike Tyson); and Mark Wright, the winner of The Apprentice and CEO of Climb Online.

In the months since launching Introbiz Swansea and West Wales, Bernie Davies has quickly built a successful business, putting on well-attended networking events, building membership and organising an EXPO event, which promised to be one of the most prestigious business events the region has ever seen. That event, featuring a multitude of internationally-renowned speakers including Gupta, Wright and Cunningham, has been rescheduled for October 8 at the Brangwyn Hall.

Davies was an attorney-at-law by training and became head of property at NewLaw Solicitors, a role in which she became an avid and successful networker. She has since built a career as a serial entrepreneur, business strategist, motivational speaker and author. Launching the Introbiz franchise for Swansea and West Wales allowed her to focus on her passion: training businesses to network and engage in the marketplace.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the business to reinvent itself, but Bernie says she has found the business community incredibly supportive and wanted to give something back through this series of free webinars, complemented by a series of free online training videos she has made available on the Introbiz West Wales website.

Bernie Davies said:

For us, it was a question of giving something back to the local business community that has supported us so much from the start. It is so important that businesses remain focused and motivated and are ready to innovate and come out of this crisis ready to do better. Arranging so many amazing speakers to take part in these events was amazing but the fact that they have agreed to do it for free is testament to the solidarity the business community has shown through this crisis.

Mark Wright said:

Since the start of lock down, we have seen a huge spike in people using and engaging with online platforms more for self-development through learning and motivational courses. What companies like Introbiz have done in hosting these online business events is unbelievable. It is really helping so many businesses get through this challenging time and will enable them to come out the other side prepared for success.

