Intertrade UK Kickstarts Drive to Boost Trade

In a further move to strengthen and protect the UK internal market for businesses across the country, Intertrade UK will hold its first meeting.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn has today announced the five panel members of Intertrade UK who will join the Chair of Intertrade UK, The Rt Hon. the Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee DBE.

The new body will advise on opportunities to promote and boost trade across the UK, utilising the wide-ranging expertise of its members drawn from industry and academia who are recognised leaders in their fields.

Intertrade UK will do this through promoting trade in goods and services across the UK and advising on overcoming identified barriers, considering how best businesses can take advantage of the full opportunities of the UK internal market, and conduct research and publish insights aimed at advancing domestic trade.

The first meeting of Intertrade UK will be held this morning in Enniskillen where members will formally adopt the Terms of Reference, discuss and agree a programme of work with key priorities to take forward over the next 18 months.

Speaking about today’s appointments, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:

The UK internal market is vital for businesses right across the country, and the Government is committed to taking all steps to protect and strengthen it. East West trade is essential for UK growth, and part of the success of Intertrade UK will be to ensure that people can enjoy the full benefits of the UK internal market for both goods and services. This was an important commitment in the Safeguarding the Union command paper, and with this experienced panel of members in place, I look forward to seeing Intertrade UK play an important role in promoting UK-wide trade and economic growth.

Chair of Intertrade UK, Baroness Arlene Foster, said:

The Safeguarding the Union Command paper had strengthening the UK internal market at its core. I am very pleased that we will have our first meeting of Intertrade UK today which was set up as a consequence of that Command paper so we can take this important work forward. The panel members which have been appointed by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland have a wealth of experience on trade in and out of Northern Ireland and we will immediately get to work looking at challenges which have been identified and if and how these can be practically resolved.

The establishment of Intertrade UK represents another significant step in delivering on the commitments set out in the Safeguarding the Union Command Paper and a key asset in delivery of this Government’s Growth Mission.