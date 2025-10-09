International Youth Film Festival Returns for Ninth Year in Rhyl

The Wicked Wales International Youth Film Festival is set to return with its ninth annual festival.

Over three days, award winning short films made by young people from 23 countries will be screened at the Wicked Wales Studios in Rhyl.

More than 100 films will help to tell many international stories through young people’s eyes, working in the styles of animation, documentary and fiction.

Countries which have sent films to the festival include Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Iran, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland Ukraine, UK, Wales, USA, Nepal. The films were judged by a youth jury of 35 international youth filmmakers.

Festival activities this year will include gaming activities on the big screen, family films and the launch of a new network to support local filmmakers and freelancers. The network will provide studio space, equipment and expertise to support local creatives along with signposting available training and job opportunities through an online newsletter.

The first day of the Festival will open with screenings, reviews, podcasts and film activities for local primary and secondary schools. The official opening of the festival and the Awards ceremony will be live streamed.

The Festival will be officially opened by ITV correspondent Carole Green. Guest of Honour at the opening will be Kateryna Gorodnycha, an Ukrainian film critic and journalist representing the ‘Kids Movie Festival’ in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The second day of the festival, Friday 17th October, will be an industry day for young people. There will be the opportunity to have hands on experience of film production and develop a film working with professionals, on a film set which will be especially built for the day, inside the studios. The young people will be working with two local film production companies Out for A film Media and Mountain Top Media.

The film making will be followed by the launch of the new network, which is being supported by North Hoyle Windfarm.

The day will finish with the studio becoming a community cinema and screening the family film ‘How to train your dragon’(Live Action)’ starting at 7pm.

Andrew Virgo, Head of Studios, said:

“The aims of the Studios are to bring the local creative community together and develop new training and job opportunities in this part of Wales. We are delighted to be working with two local production companies, both led by professional young people, helping Wicked to develop these opportunities.”

Saturday October 18 will include screenings of short international films and a chance to watch the 2025 shortlisted films, a group gaming session and a family film screening of the ‘The Minecraft Movie’ followed by the awards ceremony and the announcement of all the winners.

Festival director Rhiannon Hughes said:

“We are delighted that our ninth festival will be taking place at our new Wicked Studios in Marsh Road Rhyl. We are pleased to be sharing the important stories and comments made by young people from all over the world bringing them to Wales through peace and friendship.”

Funders include Children In Need and the Big Lottery Community Fund along with a team of associates.