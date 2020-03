Welcome to a Business News Wales International Women’s Day special with Recruit 121 and Finance Awards Wales.

This podcast features three finance leaders based in Wales who have all won awards at Finance Awards Wales – Angela England, UK Finance Lead at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Gwenno George, CFO Acuity Law, and Hannah Heath. Finance Director for SA Brains. They talk about their careers and the challenges they have faced along the way, and what International Women’s Day means to them.