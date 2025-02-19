International Women’s Day Lunch to Raise Funds for Monumental Welsh Women

Cardiff and Vale College will host Superwoman’s International Women’s Day lunch on Friday 7 March 2025 in aid of Monumental Welsh Women.

Guest speaker Helen Molyneux will address the audience at The Classroom, the teaching restaurant at Cardiff and Vale College which has an AA College Rosette. Helen is a Welsh lawyer who founded and was the CEO of the UK personal injury law firm NewLaw Solicitors. She became one of the BBC’s 100 Women in 2024 and is the founder of Monumental Welsh Women, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to recognising the contribution of women to the history and life of Wales.

Bethan Darwin, founding partner of law firm Thompson Darwin, novelist and founder of Superwoman said:

“This is the fifth International Women’s Day lunch that we have held at The Classroom. It is a fantastic event and once again, we sold out in less than 24 hours. “International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate women’s achievements and it is the biggest women-focussed fundraising day of the year. We’re delighted to have the support of two of Wales’ most prominent women with Sharon James Evans hosting the event as Principal of Cardiff and Vale College and the formidable Helen Molyneux as our guest speaker. What a pair!”

Until September 2021, there were no statues of real Welsh women in Wales. Monumental Welsh Woman set out to erect five statues honouring five Welsh women in five different locations around Wales in five years. Four statues have been commissioned and unveiled to date including Betty Campbell in Cardiff, Elaine Morgan in Mountain Ash, Cranogwen in Llangrannog and Lady Rhondda in Newport. Elizabeth Andrews in the Rhondda will complete the collection as the fifth and final female statue.