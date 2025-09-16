International Trade Week 2025 Aims to Support Export Growth

The UK Government has announced a week of free trade-focused business events to help firms export goods and services.

Taking place from November 3 to 7, International Trade Week 2025 is open to businesses of all sizes and sectors, from those looking to secure their first international contract, to experienced exporters keen to increase sales in new or existing markets.

Through a range of in-person events, workshops and webinars, attendees will be able to develop exporting knowledge and skills, gain valuable insights on specific markets, and increase understanding of key opportunities globally.

Now in its fifth year, International Trade Week is led by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) in partnership with industry and sponsored by Santander UK.

John Baldwin, CEO of Santander Corporate and Commercial Banking, Santander UK, said:

“Santander UK is pleased to be supporting International Trade Week again this year as part of our ongoing collaboration with the Department for Business and Trade. “In our work with internationally ambitious businesses, we know that they face challenges as they scale, but their entrepreneurial spirit and resilience always shines through. “According to our recent Trade Barometer, over a quarter of businesses say they want help finding customers, business partners and suppliers overseas. Initiatives such as International Trade Week are vital for helping businesses grow overseas and receive the much-needed support they seek from both the government and private sector.”

UK Government’s support for exporters is now brought together in one place via the new Business Growth Service. The platform includes access to export funding through UKEF, as well as the UK Export Academy, which helped more than 11,000 businesses sell internationally last financial year alone.

Byron Dixon OBE, CEO of Micro-Fresh and attendee at ITW 2024, said:

“International Trade Week exceeded expectations. It’s not just an event; it’s a catalyst for UK businesses to think globally. The mix of practical workshops and strategic discussions made it both inspiring and actionable. “The week opened doors to new markets and introduced us to key decision-makers. We’ve already started conversations that could lead to partnerships in Europe and the Middle East – opportunities that wouldn’t have happened without ITW.”

Kath Darlington MBE, founder of The Scott Partnership and attendee at ITW 2024, said:

“ITW is a no-brainer for any business looking to widen its reach and futureproof against macro-economic risks. “The events bring together the best experience from across the UK – calling on hundreds of businesses like our own with deep export experience to share their tips and advice with other UK companies, from SMEs to large corporations.”

Businesses can register to attend this year at business.gov.uk/itw, and they will be able to join as many free ITW events as they want