Interactive Tool Launched to Encourage Innovation Skills in Media and Creative Businesses

Media Cymru has published a new interactive tool for media professionals as well as those looking to innovate and grow their creative businesses.

The “What kind of innovator are you?” assessment tool draws upon a large body of research literature to outline seven key characteristics or “roles” we play to drive forward innovation.

The tool was developed by the Media Cymru research team – who lead innovative research in the creative media sector in Wales – after receiving feedback from media companies that found they needed help with developing areas within their businesses and identifying the skills gaps.

After completing a series of questions, participants receive personal results to understand more about their innovation skills and ‘type' of innovator they are, such as Critical Thinker, Change Maker, Empath and Collaborator. These categories come from research by Dr Enrique Uribe-Jongbloed into the creative industries and the skills recognised by media businesses as important for innovation.

Dr Uribe-Jongbloed, who is originally from Colombia and has learned Welsh since living in Wales, has contributed significantly to the development of this innovator assessment tool. He is currently working as a Research Associate with Media Cymru.

Media Cymru is a collaboration to support innovation in the media sector in Wales, through funding, research and training.

Dr Uribe-Jongbloed said:

“We innovate every day, every time we change and seek to improve how we work. This survey is a great opportunity for everyone working in the media to discover their potential as an innovator. We hope this resource will enable people in the sector to recognise their strengths and to incorporate innovation methods into their daily work.”

Robin Moore, Innovation Consultant for Media Cymru, who developed the innovator categories for the tool, said:

“Innovation has become essential to compete in an ever-harsher media market, to adapt to changes like the introduction of Generative AI, and to solve the really knotty problems like achieving net-zero. “Frankly, innovation is now far too important, far too complex and far too intense to be left to individuals and the hope they will have the right capabilities. It requires diverse teams with a range of complementary innovation skills, attributes and experience. If we first learn about our own innovation capabilities, we can then either develop the skills we are missing or find the best collaborators to fill the gaps and support us on our innovation journey.”

The innovation assessment tool is available free online to anyone with an interest in innovation and business development.