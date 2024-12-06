Integrated Council Services at the Heart of Fabricator’s Latest Project

Cardiff-based fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium is supporting the construction of Cornwall Council’s new services hub in Liskeard in the south-east of the county.

The integrated services hub is the latest development on the former cattle market site in the town centre and will provide accommodation for a range of services including adult education, family hub, registrars and the Department for Work and Pensions, in addition to office space and meeting facilities.

The new hub will allow the community to access multiple services from one location, while also providing the council with the opportunity to reduce its carbon footprint.

Dudley’s Aluminium will be working with Morgan Sindall Construction on the project, installing Metal Technology System doors, windows and capped curtain walling on the build.

The fabricator has previously worked on other Cornwall Council projects such as the redevelopment of the council’s offices in Bodmin.

Steve Muir, Commercial Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are delighted to return to Cornwall to work on this brilliant project in partnership with Morgan Sindall Construction. The new hub will create a single, central space for the community to access multiple vital services and continue to meet the needs of the community for years to come.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and BM Trada certified to manufacture enhanced security products to align with PAS24:2016 and BS 4873.