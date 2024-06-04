Insurance Group Welcomes New Recruit

A global insurance group has welcomed a new recruit to its South Wales team in line with its continued growth.

Chris Harvey joins the Howden team as commercial account executive, having previously worked in commercial insurance roles at Towergate and Jelf. Most recently, he was a director and shareholder at a Rhondda-based family-owned business.

In his new role, Chris will use his wealth of experience to assist commercial and corporate clients with all aspects of their insurances.

Chris said:

“I am thrilled to have joined the Howden team in South Wales at what is a very exciting time for the business’ Welsh presence. I was drawn to Howden due to its customer centricity. “We are not restricted by having to place business with certain insurers, and every day is about going above and beyond to achieve the best result for our clients. Howden is very focused on looking after both its employees and clients, which is an important factor to me. “My main goal is to help as many businesses in Wales as possible, with honest and friendly advice that makes their lives easier.”

Gary Stevens, Regional Managing Director, said: