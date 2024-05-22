Insurance Group Offers Support to West Wales Festival

A global insurance intermediary group is supporting one of west Wales’ most popular events.

Howden is a deluxe sponsor of The Big Beer Festival, the annual festival of food, beverages and live music organised by Milford Haven Round Table.

The festival, said to be Pembrokeshire’s premier beer festival, will take place on Saturday May 25 at Milford Waterfront. The event will feature a selection of beverages, street food, and live entertainment with headline act 4th Street, as well as raise money for local charities.

Milford Haven Round Table is the UK’s largest Round Table, with 30 active members who come together to give back to their local community. All money raised by the Round Table is used to support local charities, groups and individuals, including some of Pembrokeshire’s most popular free entry events, such as the town’s annual carnival, fireworks display and Santa’s tour.

As a deluxe sponsor, Howden will be donating £500 towards the event. The insurance giant has been expanding its presence in South Wales with the launch of a Cardiff and Swansea office at the beginning of this year, led by Regional Managing Director Gary Stevens.

Gary said: