Insurance Giant Announces New Support Measures for NHS Workers

Admiral Car Insurance has announced a number of new measures in a bid to support NHS and emergency service workers during the coronavirus crisis by providing additional support and waiving excess fees for claims.

All NHS and emergency service workers will now be provided with a free courtesy car or van if they have to make a claim because their vehicle is stolen, is undriveable after an accident, or is declared a total loss, to keep them on the road during the lockdown period until their car is repaired or until two weeks after it ends to allow time to purchase a replacement.

The new measures will also see Admiral waive any excess fees in the event of a claim made by NHS or emergency service workers since 23rd March.

This support will be applied to any existing NHS and emergency service workers already insured by Admiral but will also extend to any new policies taken out by anyone working for the NHS.

In addition, Admiral is supporting NHS volunteers by agreeing to guarantee cover for any customers using their vehicle to transport people, deliver medical supplies and equipment, or essential items to people who are self isolating during the pandemic.

Cristina Nestares, CEO of UK Insurance at Admiral said:

“We wanted to show our support for NHS workers in all roles; from doctors and nurses to admin teams and cleaners, they are all doing a brilliant job of helping to save lives and keep the NHS running smoothly during this crisis. “There may be fewer cars on the roads at the moment as a result of the lockdown but for many NHS workers their cars are vital for them to get to work and unfortunately accidents can and do still happen. At the best of times it is stressful if you’re involved in an accident, so to help make it a little easier and ensure that NHS workers are still able to get to work, we’ve implemented these new measures to take some of the pressure off as a way of saying thank you.”

For further information please visit www.admiral.com/coronavirus