Institute of Explosives Awards Honorary Fellowship to Dr Gareth Collett

Dr Gareth Collett, CBE, a senior lecturer at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the Institute of Explosives Engineers (IExpE).

The award was made in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the explosives sector, his unwavering commitment to its core values, and his leadership in advancing apprenticeships, humanitarian service, and occupational health research.

The award was presented by IExpE President Martyn Sime at a ceremony held at the university’s Swansea Waterfront campus, honouring Dr Collett’s exceptional career and sustained service to the sector.

A retired British Army Brigadier and former Head of UK Bomb Disposal, Dr Collett made safe more than 75,000 explosive devices during a distinguished 30-year military career. His operational service spanned Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other global theatres, where he led life-saving Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operations under the most challenging conditions.

Dr Collett said:

“This award is for all those individuals who have worked with me over the last few decades to defend our nation, reduce the impact of explosive violence, and empower the victims.”

Martyn Sime added:

“It is always an honour and privilege to present awards to members, but for me the Honorary Fellowship is perhaps the most important. It is recognition of a person’s sustained and continuing contribution to the sector, from the sector. Without doubt Gareth is a most worthy recipient. His work across the sector and integrity are almost peerless, and his contribution to developing the next generation of explosives engineers will set both them and us up to succeed as we look to reinvigorate the industry.”

Dr Collett’s contributions extend far beyond the battlefield. He has played a pivotal role in:

Clearing unexploded ordnance in post-conflict zones, protecting civilian populations.

Mitigating explosion risks aboard damaged oil tankers in high-threat regions such as the Gulf of Aden.

Supporting UK industry in developing advanced technical capabilities vital to national security.

Championing professional standards, apprenticeships, and ethical leadership across the explosives engineering sector.

In recent years, Dr Collett has focused on humanitarian and scientific efforts to better understand the long-term health effects of explosive exposure. Currently Executive Director of the Sovereign & Humanitarian Specialist Capabilities Academy (SHSCA) and a senior lecturer at UWTSD’s Wales Institute for Science and Art (WISA), his research has drawn international attention to the potential link between explosive ordnance exposure and urological cancers among EOD professionals.

Following his own diagnosis of bladder cancer in 2023, Dr Collett led pioneering research published in the medical journal BJU International, which was subsequently presented at the European Association of Urology Annual Congress in Madrid. The study suggests that British Army veteran bomb disposal officers under the age of 70 may have a significantly elevated risk of bladder cancer compared to the general population.