Institute of Directors Launches First Women-Only Cohort of Flagship Accelerated Certificate in Company Direction

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has announced the launch of its inaugural women-only cohort of the Accelerated Certificate in Company Direction.

The immersive 5.5-day experience is designed to enhance leadership skills. Taking place from 14–19 June 2026 at the Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa in Surrey, the IoD said the new cohort had been shaped directly by participant feedback to create a space for shared experiences, collective learning and empowerment for women in senior leadership and board roles.

The Certificate in Company Direction represents the first milestone on the journey to Chartered Director status and is recognised globally as the gold standard in governance and leadership.

The Accelerated Certificate in Company Direction follows the proven format of the IoD’s flagship programme, enhanced with exclusive additions for this cohort:

Sunday welcome lunch guest speaker: Sridevi Kalidindi CBE

Special mid-week masterclass: Delivered by Anna Leach, Chief Economist at the IoD

Expert-led classroom sessions and comprehensive course materials

Practical insights and strategic perspectives from distinguished industry experts

Fully catered experience, including lunches, dinners and refreshments throughout

Course leaders include Talita Ferreira, Janhavi Dadarkar, alongside Jane Bishop and Mary Campell, bringing extensive board-level expertise and practical governance insight to the programme.

Kirsty McManus, Director for Professional Development Services at the IoD, said:

“We are proud to introduce the first women-only cohort of our Accelerated Certificate in Company Direction, created in direct response to feedback from our members and delegates. While progress has been made, women remain underrepresented at board level, and access to high-quality, inclusive leadership development is a crucial part of changing this. “People no longer look at what businesses and organisations say in response to this imbalance, but instead at what they do. At the IoD, it’s our place to lead by example and this is one of many steps we’re taking to level the playing field for women in leadership. “This cohort provides a dedicated space for women to learn, challenge perspectives, share experiences and build powerful peer networks as they prepare for and excel in board and executive roles. We know diversity is good for business and by investing in the development of female leaders today, we are strengthening the quality and resilience of tomorrow’s boards.”

Participants will gain essential knowledge across governance, strategy, finance and leadership, equipping them with the confidence and capabilities needed to thrive at board level. After the course, delegates can complete module exams to achieve the Certificate in Company Direction and can continue their pathway toward Chartered Director status.

Find out more and book online or contact the IoD professional development team at developing@iod.com for further information.