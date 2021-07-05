Instilling a Lean Culture in Manufacturing

Most working processes will produce some form of waste – which in a green economy, is an issue that needs to be heavily tackled across the manufacturing sector. British Rototherm, who have long been based in Port Talbot, share how they have changed their culture with lean and their relentless approach to eliminating waste from every process.

Business News Wales spoke to Oliver Conger, the Managing Director of Rototherm and Founder of the Manufacturing Wales group, to learn more about how he discovered the concept of lean manufacturing, realising that he needed to teach his employees to see waste first before he could move forwards on their lean journey:

Lean manufacturing is defined by Twi Global as a production process based on an ideology of maximising productivity while simultaneously minimising waste within a manufacturing operation. The lean principle sees waste as anything that does not add to the value that customers are willing to pay for. The benefits of lean manufacturing include reduced lead times and operating costs and improved product quality.

In this interview, Oliver also speaks about how businesses should collaborate more to implement lean manufacturing: