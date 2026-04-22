Sophia Crowned Winner of Car of the Future Design Challenge

A pupil from Coedpenmaen Primary School has been crowned winner of the Cardiff City FC Community Foundation’s ‘Car of the Future’ Design Challenge, a partnership with luxury car brand Lotus and its authorised retailer HR Owen.

Sophia, from Coedpenmaen Primary School in Pontypridd, has been named the winner. Her winning entry imagined a solar-panelled, self-driving electric sports car with eco-friendly wheels designed for an ultra-smooth ride. The judging panel praised the way her design balanced futuristic styling with principles found in next‑generation electric vehicle engineering, capturing exactly what the challenge set out to inspire.

Sophia’s mum Lyndsey Jones said:

“Sophia was so pleased with winning this prize. It’s such a great opportunity for children, especially girls, to get involved in a STEM Challenge.”

As her prize, Sophia and her friends were collected from her home in a Lotus Emeya and taken to Cardiff City Stadium for a VIP matchday experience at the Cardiff City versus Blackpool fixture, where her design was formally recognised in front of family and fellow Cardiff City supporters.

The competition invited primary aged pupils from across South Wales to reimagine what the cars of tomorrow might look like by designing the exterior or interior of a futuristic vehicle. Each design had to begin with the letter “E”, reflecting the shift towards electric mobility. To spark inspiration, Lotus brought one of its models to selected Community Foundation partner schools across the region, giving pupils the chance to explore a real example of how modern engineering, sustainability, and performance come together.

Sophia’s design was one of seven entries shortlisted before being selected as the official winner. Several local primary schools took part in the challenge, submitting drawings and presentations that included eco-friendly elements such as self-healing paint, airless tyres and built in wind-turbines. Other designs incorporated creative features, including integrated mini vacuum cleaners, face-ID recognition and drone assistance for navigating potholes.

Lee David, Sales Manager at Lotus Cardiff, said:

“We launched this challenge because we wanted to show young people that the cars of tomorrow will be shaped by creative, curious minds and the entries we received proved exactly that. Sophia’s design was exceptional. It was thoughtful and it was ambitious. We’re incredibly proud to have supported this partnership. “For Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, the official charity of Cardiff City Football Club, the challenge is a reflection of its wider commitment to supporting learning and skills across South Wales, and it’s belief that creativity and greener thinking belong in every classroom.”

Luke Jenkins Jones, Early Years and Primary Education Coordinator at Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, said:

“Sophia’s design stopped us all in our tracks. A solar-panelled, self-driving electric car with eco-friendly wheels – from a primary school pupil. That’s the kind of thinking that gives you real hope for the future. This challenge has been a brilliant example of what happens when a world-class brand like Lotus comes into the community with genuine intent, and we’re grateful to Lotus and HR Owen for making it possible.”

The Bluebirds charity operates across seven local authority areas in South Wales, working to change lives and transform communities through the power of football. With the ‘Car of the Future’ challenge aligning with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Week in Wales, the partnership aimed to provide a strong platform to inspire young local designers by connecting sustainable thinking to real world scenarios.