InspireGreen Expands with New Cardiff Headquarters as Demand Surges

Cardiff-based commercial renewable energy specialist InspireGreen has relocated its headquarters to a larger facility at Lamby Way, Cardiff, marking a significant milestone in the company’s rapid growth.

The business, which provides Solar PV, Battery Storage, EV Charging and LED Lighting solutions to commercial organisations across South Wales and beyond, has moved from its previous offices in Pentwyn. The new industrial unit provides substantially more space, enhanced operational capabilities and dedicated internal warehousing for the first time in the company’s history.

In just over four years, InspireGreen has established itself as one of the region’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies and is on track to achieve 200% year-on-year growth, having recently reached its first full year of profitability.

The new headquarters has undergone a four-week refurbishment programme, including the installation of LED lighting throughout and EV charging infrastructure. A key advantage of the move is the addition of internal warehousing space, enabling the company to hold significantly larger quantities of stock on-site, including full containers of solar panels. This will provide greater control over installations, improve project delivery times and create additional cost efficiencies for customers.

Josh Powell, Founder and CEO of InspireGreen, said:

“This move gives us the space and infrastructure we need to continue growing at pace. The additional warehousing capacity allows us to hold more stock, manage installations more efficiently and take on larger projects, while giving customers greater flexibility and value. With demand for renewable energy continuing to rise, this new headquarters provides a strong platform for the next stage of our growth.”

The relocation comes amid increasing demand for renewable energy solutions as organisations look to reduce energy costs, improve sustainability and gain greater control over their energy consumption. InspireGreen’s growing portfolio spans public and private sector clients, including schools, commercial businesses and industrial sites across South Wales and beyond.

The expansion is also creating new employment opportunities, with a new team member joining the business in May and further recruitment planned over the coming months. Several of InspireGreen’s strategic partners will also be based at the new headquarters, strengthening collaboration and operational efficiency.

With ambitions to become the leading renewable energy company across South Wales and the South West, InspireGreen is continuing to expand its operations and maintenance offering while building the capacity to deliver larger and more complex renewable energy projects.