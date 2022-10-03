Inspirational Welsh Women Celebrated at National Awards

An awards ceremony recognising the achievements of some of Wales’ most remarkable women has seen honours bestowed on women from across the nation.

The Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2022 was back with a bang last night (29.9.22), with a hybrid ceremony for the first time ever! After two years online due to the pandemic, the event took place at the Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay, whilst being streamed across ITV Cymru Wales’ Facebook Live and Twitter.

A real celebratory occasion, Womenspire showcased the achievements of its finalists – remarkable women from all walks of life, who have made incredible differences to their own lives and the lives of others.

The biggest winner on the night was Emily Nicole Roberts from Pontarddulais who, as a young woman with cerebral palsy, has taken it upon herself to inspire, educate and support others living with disabilities. She received the Rising Star Award as well as the overall title of Womenspire Champion 2022 having impressed the judges with advocacy work and her humorous and informative YouTube videos.

Emily started recording herself when she realised that there was a lack of practical information readily available for disabled people. She set about making ‘how to’ films which show disabled people that they can do everything that able-bodied people can.

Presented by Andrea Byrne of ITV Cymru Wales and Welsh actor and presenter Elin Pavli-Hinde, the ceremony was able share inspirational stories and share news of the all the women’s accomplishments with a wide audience.