Innovation Showcase set to Take Place in Newtown Next Month

An innovation showcase aimed at supporting companies looking to grow through research, innovation and technology is taking place on March 5 at the Focus Enterprise Hub in Newtown.

The event is being organised by Business Wales, the Welsh Government’s flagship business support programme, and the Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technologies (CEMET), which provides Welsh SMEs with access to funded research and development and uses leading edge technology to create innovative products and services for businesses.

The showcase is aimed at businesses and entrepreneurs from across Wales who have innovative ideas that they need support in getting off the ground, and those that could benefit from growing through innovation and technology. It is hoped approximately 100 organisations will be in attendance.

Huw Hampson-Jones, CEO of Oxis Energy, a world leader in lithium battery technology, will be speaking at the event. He will be sharing his knowledge on how to create thriving businesses through technology and digital transformation, and providing insight on export-led strategies. Mr Hampson-Jones will also discuss how Wales can generate SMEs that can play a greater part in the Welsh economy.

Other guest speakers will complement this theme alongside an exhibition area that includes, amongst others, a global leader in electric motors, a UK leader in automated packaging systems, and Aberystwyth Innovation and Enterprise Campus. There will also be an opportunity for businesses to network and pitch ideas to potential stakeholders in a breakout session.

Business Wales, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, supports the sustainable growth of small and medium-sized enterprises across the country by offering access to information, guidance and business support.

CEMET is based at the University of South Wales, within the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science. It supports Welsh businesses that are seeking to create new products, solutions and services, through bespoke funded collaborative research projects. This can include machine learning and Artificial Intelligence, virtual, augmented or mixed reality, cutting edge data visualisation, assistance with the Internet of Things, or any other emerging technology.

Businesses keen to attend the event can book their free place at: https://wales.business-events.org.uk/en/events/innovation-showcase/