Innovating for Decarbonisation in South Wales

RWE is a world leader in renewables, a market leader in the development of offshore wind and a key driver of the global energy transition. In turn, Pembroke is looking to continue its transformation as part of a decarbonisation hub under the title of the PNZC, linking-up with new innovative technologies needed for a low carbon future, including hydrogen production, Carbon Capture and Storage and floating offshore wind. The PNZC will bring together all areas of the company’s decarbonisation expertise, including innovation, offshore wind, power engineering, trading and the development/operation of highly technical plants.

Located all in one place, it demonstrates RWE’s commitment to the decarbonisation of Wales and the UK.

PNZC will develop and implement three distinctive pillars:

1) Decarbonisation of Pembroke Power Station, including CCS and initial Hydrogen feasibility studies;

2) Green Hydrogen production, including feasibility studies for an initial 100-300MW ‘pathfinder’ electrolyser on the Pembroke site and also looking at GW-scale opportunities in the longer-term;

3) Floating Offshore Wind development in the Celtic Sea

The initiative is based at Pembroke Power Station and draws on a dedicated team of experts. They will work with hundreds of technicians, planners and engineers across RWE’s UK and international businesses, looking at the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies to help decarbonise South Wales and support Wales and the UK to reach net zero.

The deployment of the PNZC will help unlock the route to Net Zero in South Wales, helping support the future of existing industries, businesses and jobs. This initiative, alongside the South Wales Industrial Cluster activities, will attract new industries and businesses, further developing the production and use of hydrogen for home heating, power generation and transport across the region.

More information about RWE’s international hydrogen projects can be found here. With additional information on Pembroke Net Zero Centre. RWE have created an informative Hydrogen video that you can view here.