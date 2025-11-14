Innovate UK Joins Wales Tech Week 2025 as Innovation Zone Partner

Technology Connected, the creators of Wales Tech Week 2025, have announced Innovate UK as the Innovation Zone Partner for this year’s highly-anticipated international tech summit.

Taking place 24–26 November at the ICC Wales, Wales Tech Week 2025 will deliver three days of tech inspiration, connection, and discovery, bringing together global businesses, investors, and industry leaders to explore the technologies transforming how we live, work and do business.

As the UK’s innovation agency and part of UK Research and Innovation, Innovate UK plays a crucial role in driving growth, productivity, and global competitiveness. By helping businesses turn bold ideas into transformative products and services, and connecting innovators with markets, investors, and networks, Innovate UK drives the development of a thriving, inclusive, and future-ready innovation ecosystem.

The Innovation Zone, powered by Innovate UK, will act as a vibrant hub of cutting-edge technology and opportunities, where businesses can discover the tools, funding, and partnerships they need to grow, scale, and lead in a rapidly changing world.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:

“Innovation is about more than just technology, it’s about people with incredible ideas, and the connections that bring those ideas to life. With Innovate UK on board, we’re creating a space where innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders can come together – to inspire, to be inspired, and to create lasting impact for our communities, our economy, and the wider world.”

As part of their involvement, Innovate UK’s Executive Director Healthy Living and Agriculture, Dr Stella Peace, will join the international tech summit to share insights on the power of science and innovation in driving transformation.

Dr Stella Peace, Innovate UK Managing Director, said:

“I’m delighted to be speaking at Wales Tech Week – a showcase of the innovation, talent and ambition driving Wales and the UK forward. As the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK is here to back breakthrough ideas and accelerate business innovation, supporting companies from early-stage development through to investment readiness. Wales is home to the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster, which contributed over £434 million in GVA to the UK economy in 2024 alone. Events like this are vital in sparking connections between people and ideas that turn ambition into impact – helping today’s innovators become tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

With digital transformation accelerating, sustainability now a global imperative, and competition fiercer than ever, there has never been a more critical time to connect, collaborate and do business.

Wales Tech Week 2025 will feature inspiring panel sessions, hands-on tech demos, immersive workshops, and countless other opportunities to network. The summit will culminate in the 10th Wales Technology Awards, a spectacular celebration of the people and companies making a real impact through technology.

Registration for this year’s international tech summit is completely free. To secure your place, visit www.walestechweek.com